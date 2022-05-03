How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hayden Buckley enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 61st-place finish in the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.
How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
Buckley's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Buckley has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Buckley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
61
-3
$16,133
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
13
-11
$74,925
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
66
+5
$42,400
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
