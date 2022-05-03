How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Hayden Buckley hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Hayden Buckley enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 61st-place finish in the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.

How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Buckley's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Buckley has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Buckley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 61 -3 $16,133 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 13 -11 $74,925 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 66 +5 $42,400

Regional restrictions apply.