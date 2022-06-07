How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henrik Norlander finished 59th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2016, shooting a E on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 9-12 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Norlander's Statistics
- Norlander has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Norlander has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
59
+10
$20,340
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
