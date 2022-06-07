How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Henrik Norlander plays from the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Henrik Norlander finished 59th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2016, shooting a E on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 9-12 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Norlander's Statistics

Norlander has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Norlander has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 59 +10 $20,340 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 53 -2 $20,244 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0

