How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henrik Norlander seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship. He finished 61st at the par-70 TPC River Highlands in 2021.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Norlander's Statistics
- Norlander has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Norlander has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Norlander last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and finished 61st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
59
+10
$20,340
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
