How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Henrik Norlander prepares for a shot on the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Henrik Norlander looks to fair better in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he missed the cut.

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Norlander's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Norlander has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Norlander has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 53 -2 $20,244 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0

