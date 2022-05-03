How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henrik Norlander looks to fair better in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he missed the cut.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Norlander's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Norlander has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Norlander has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
