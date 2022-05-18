How to Watch Henrik Stenson at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links May 19-22, Henrik Stenson will look to build upon his last performance at the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot +8 and placed 64th at TPC Craig Ranch.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Stenson's Statistics
- Stenson has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Stenson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
54
-2
$18,880
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
