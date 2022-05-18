Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Henrik Stenson of Sweden acknowledges the fans after making a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links May 19-22, Henrik Stenson will look to build upon his last performance at the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot +8 and placed 64th at TPC Craig Ranch.

How to Watch Henrik Stenson at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stenson's Statistics

Stenson has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Stenson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 54 -2 $18,880 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 57 -3 $17,706 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0

Regional restrictions apply.