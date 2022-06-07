How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henry Lebioda looks for a higher finish in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after he finished 14th shooting -8 in this tournament a year ago at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Lebioda's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lebioda has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Lebioda has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
29
-8
$48,910
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+7
$0
(Try Now)