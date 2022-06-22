How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Henry Lebioda concluded the weekend at -4, good for a 28th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 seeking an improved score.
How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
Lebioda's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lebioda has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lebioda has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2021, Lebioda's last time competing at TPC River Highlands, he placed fifth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
29
-8
$48,910
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
