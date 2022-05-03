How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henry Lebioda will compete in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 after a 29th-place finish in Vallarta, Mexico at the Mexico Open.
How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Lebioda's Statistics
- Lebioda has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Lebioda has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
29
-8
$48,910
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+7
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
