How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 15, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Hideki Matsuyama putts on the 18th green for an eagle during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 23rd in this tournament a year ago, Hideki Matsuyama has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 19-22.

How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Matsuyama's Statistics

Matsuyama has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Matsuyama has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 3 -24 $536,900 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000

