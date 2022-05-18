How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 23rd in this tournament a year ago, Hideki Matsuyama has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 19-22.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Matsuyama's Statistics
- Matsuyama has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Matsuyama has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
3
-24
$536,900
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
Regional restrictions apply.
