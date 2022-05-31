How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Hideki Matsuyama putts on the 13th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama enters play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Southern Hills Country Club after a 60th-place finish in the PGA Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Matsuyama's Statistics

Matsuyama will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Matsuyama has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Matsuyama has top-five showings at Muirfield Village GC two times, three top-10 places, and one tournament win over his last nine appearances on the course. Over that span, his average finish is 22nd.

Matsuyama has played well enough to make the cut in seven of his last nine trips to Muirfield Village GC.

Matsuyama last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and placed 62nd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 3 -24 $536,900 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400

Regional restrictions apply.