How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hideki Matsuyama shot +3 and finished 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Country Club of Brookline June 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open.
How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Matsuyama's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Matsuyama has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Matsuyama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
3
-24
$536,900
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
