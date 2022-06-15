How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 2, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama shot +3 and finished 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Country Club of Brookline June 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open.

How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Matsuyama's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Matsuyama has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Matsuyama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 3 -24 $536,900 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0

