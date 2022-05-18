How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 16, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Hudson Swafford lines up a putt during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Hudson Swafford enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 PGA Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Swafford's Statistics

Swafford has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Swafford has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 58 -1 $19,522 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488

