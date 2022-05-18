How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hudson Swafford enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 PGA Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Swafford's Statistics
- Swafford has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Swafford has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
58
-1
$19,522
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
May
18
2022
Time
/EST
