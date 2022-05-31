How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hudson Swafford shot +8 and placed 62nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Swafford's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Swafford has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Swafford has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In his last five trips to this course, Swafford has an average finishing position of 54th.
- In his last five attempts at this course, he's made the cut three times.
- Swafford last played this course in 2021, placing 62nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
58
-1
$19,522
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
