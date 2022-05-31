How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 16, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Hudson Swafford lines up a putt during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Hudson Swafford shot +8 and placed 62nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Swafford's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Swafford has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Swafford has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his last five trips to this course, Swafford has an average finishing position of 54th.

In his last five attempts at this course, he's made the cut three times.

Swafford last played this course in 2021, placing 62nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 58 -1 $19,522

