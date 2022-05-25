May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Ian Poulter plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Poulter looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 91 in the world.

How to Watch Ian Poulter at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Poulter's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Poulter has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Poulter has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his last appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Poulter finished third on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111

