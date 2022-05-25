How to Watch Ian Poulter at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ian Poulter looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 91 in the world.
How to Watch Ian Poulter at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Poulter's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Poulter has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Poulter has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- In his last appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Poulter finished third on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
