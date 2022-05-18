How to Watch Ian Poulter at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ian Poulter enters play May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch after a 59th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the most recent competition he appeared in.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Poulter's Statistics
- Poulter has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Poulter has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Poulter has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
Regional restrictions apply.
