How to Watch Ian Poulter at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Ian Poulter of England walks up to putt on the ninth hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Poulter enters play May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch after a 59th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Ian Poulter at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Poulter's Statistics

Poulter has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Poulter has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Poulter has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464

