Jun 25, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; J.J. Henry plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Henry didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the RBC Canadian Open in 2019, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Henry's Statistics

Henry has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Henry has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +1 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC -1 $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 58 -7 $7,910

