How to Watch J.J. Henry at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
J.J. Henry didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the RBC Canadian Open in 2019, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Henry's Statistics
- Henry has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Henry has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
-1
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
58
-7
$7,910
Regional restrictions apply.
