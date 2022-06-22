How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; J.J. Henry plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Henry hits the links June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a 59th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Henry's Statistics

Henry has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Henry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Henry did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 59 +2 $19,662 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +1 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC -1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.