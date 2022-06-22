How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
J.J. Henry hits the links June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a 59th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Henry's Statistics
- Henry has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Henry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Henry did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
59
+2
$19,662
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)