How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the PGA Championship, J.J. Spaun struggled, missing the cut at Southern Hills Country Club. He's seeking better results in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Spaun's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Spaun has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Spaun has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- Spaun did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2018
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+3
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
1
-13
$1,548,000
