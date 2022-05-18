How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
J.J. Spaun enters the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 coming off a 38th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in his last competition.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Spaun's Statistics
- Spaun has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Spaun has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Spaun has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+3
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
1
-13
$1,548,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
