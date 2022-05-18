How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; J.J. Spaun celebrates after holing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Spaun enters the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 coming off a 38th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in his last competition.

How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Spaun's Statistics

Spaun has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Spaun has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Spaun has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +3 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 23 +3 $138,000 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 1 -13 $1,548,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600

