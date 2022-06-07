How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 44th in this tournament a year ago, J.J. Spaun has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada June 9-12.
How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Spaun's Statistics
- Spaun has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Spaun has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+3
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
