May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; J.J. Spaun plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 44th in this tournament a year ago, J.J. Spaun has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada June 9-12.

How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Spaun's Statistics

Spaun has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.

Spaun has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +11 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +3 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 23 +3 $138,000

