How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; J.J. Spaun plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Spaun, the No. 105 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 47th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.

How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Spaun's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Spaun has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Spaun has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

Spaun last played this course in 2021, placing 47th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +11 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +3 $0

