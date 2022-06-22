How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
J.J. Spaun, the No. 105 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 47th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.
How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Spaun's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Spaun has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Spaun has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
- Spaun last played this course in 2021, placing 47th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+3
$0
