How to Watch James Hahn at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
James Hahn will appear in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a ninth-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Hahn's Statistics
- Hahn has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Hahn has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Hahn has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Hahn struggled, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
9
-21
$247,975
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
69
+3
$17,716
