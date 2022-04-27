How to Watch James Hahn at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
James Hahn looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch James Hahn at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hahn's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hahn has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hahn has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
69
+3
$17,716
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
61
-1
$26,160
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)