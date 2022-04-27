Feb 7, 2021; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; James Hahn plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Network Pga Phoenix Open Final Round

James Hahn looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch James Hahn at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Hahn's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hahn has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hahn has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 69 +3 $17,716 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 61 -1 $26,160

