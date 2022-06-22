How to Watch James Hahn at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
James Hahn looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
How to Watch James Hahn at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Hahn's Statistics
- Hahn has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hahn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2020, Hahn failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
9
-21
$247,975
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
