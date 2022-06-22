How to Watch James Hahn at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 15, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; James Hahn plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

James Hahn looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch James Hahn at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hahn's Statistics

Hahn has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hahn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2020, Hahn failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +9 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 9 -21 $247,975 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.