How to Watch James Hahn at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
James Hahn enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after missing the cut in the competition a year ago at Quail Hollow Club.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Hahn's Statistics
- Hahn has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hahn has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Hahn last played this course in 2018, finishing 60th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
69
+3
$17,716
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
