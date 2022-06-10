How to Watch Jared Du Toit at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 RBC Canadian Open is underway, and Jared Du Toit is in 61st position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Jared Du Toit at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Toit's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Toit has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Toit has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
