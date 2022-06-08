Jason Bohn at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

How to Watch Jason Bohn at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

In his last competition, Jason Bohn missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He'll be after better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Jason Bohn at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Bohn's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Bohn has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Bohn has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC E $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +4 $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 62 -6 $7,595 July 8-11 John Deere Classic MC +8 $0

