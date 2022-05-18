How to Watch Jason Day at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Day will compete in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 51st-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
How to Watch Jason Day at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Day's Statistics
- Day has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Day has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
May
18
2022
