Skip to main content

How to Watch Jason Day at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Jason Day and Harold Varner III leave the fourth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Jason Day and Harold Varner III leave the fourth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Day, the No. 132 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.

How to Watch Jason Day at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Day's Statistics

  • Day will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Day has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Day has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
  • Over Day's last 10 trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once and in the top 10 two times. His average finish at the course is 25th.
  • Day qualified for the weekend in seven of his last 10 trips to this course.
  • Day last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2020 and placed fourth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 19-22

PGA Championship

55

+8

$27,925

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

51

-13

$21,635

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

15

-1

$141,750

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

E

$0

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

E

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NCAA GOLF
College Golf

NCAA Championship: Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina14 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; William McGirt plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Camilo Villegas acknowledges the fans applause after his made putt at the ninth hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Camilo Villegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Nick Watney at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy