How to Watch Jason Day at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Jason Day and Harold Varner III leave the fourth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Day, the No. 132 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.

How to Watch Jason Day at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Day's Statistics

Day will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Day has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Day has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Over Day's last 10 trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once and in the top 10 two times. His average finish at the course is 25th.

Day qualified for the weekend in seven of his last 10 trips to this course.

Day last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2020 and placed fourth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0

Regional restrictions apply.