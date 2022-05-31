How to Watch Jason Day at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Day, the No. 132 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.
How to Watch Jason Day at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Day's Statistics
- Day will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Day has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Day has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Over Day's last 10 trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once and in the top 10 two times. His average finish at the course is 25th.
- Day qualified for the weekend in seven of his last 10 trips to this course.
- Day last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2020 and placed fourth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)