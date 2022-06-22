How to Watch Jason Day at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Jason Day watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the Final Round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on June 5, 2022. Pga Final Round Memorial Tournament

Jason Day shot -9 and placed 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship.

How to Watch Jason Day at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Day's Statistics

Day will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Day has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Day has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In 2021, Day's last time competing at TPC River Highlands, he placed 10th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 31 E $78,600 May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0

