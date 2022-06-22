How to Watch Jason Day at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Day shot -9 and placed 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship.
How to Watch Jason Day at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Day's Statistics
- Day will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Day has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Day has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In 2021, Day's last time competing at TPC River Highlands, he placed 10th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
31
E
$78,600
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
