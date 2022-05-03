How to Watch Jason Day at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jason Day (left) and Jason Scrivener (right) walk on the 18th fairway during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Jason Day missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland.

How to Watch Jason Day at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Day's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Day has finished below par three times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Day has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 24 -9 $74,603 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 3 -14 $445,200

Regional restrictions apply.