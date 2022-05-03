How to Watch Jason Day at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Jason Day missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Day's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Day has finished below par three times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Day has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
24
-9
$74,603
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
3
-14
$445,200
