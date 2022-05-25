How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Dufner enters play in Fort Worth, Texas trying for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the PGA Championship

How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Dufner's Statistics

Dufner has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Dufner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Dufner last played at Colonial Country Club in 2021 and finished 65th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749

