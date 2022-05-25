How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Dufner enters play in Fort Worth, Texas trying for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the PGA Championship
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Dufner's Statistics
- Dufner has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Dufner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Dufner last played at Colonial Country Club in 2021 and finished 65th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
How To Watch
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
