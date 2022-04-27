How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Jason Dufner posted a 28th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Mexico Open aiming for better results.
How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Dufner's Statistics
- Dufner has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Dufner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+5
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+8
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+10
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
