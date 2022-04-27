How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 22, 2021; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Jason Dufner tees off on the 11th tee box during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Jason Dufner posted a 28th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Mexico Open aiming for better results.

How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Dufner's Statistics

Dufner has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Dufner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +5 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +8 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +10 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -1 $0

