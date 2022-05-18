How to Watch Jason Dufner at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 8, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Jason Dufner putts on 18 during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Dufner looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Jason Dufner at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Dufner's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Dufner has finished below par once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Dufner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.