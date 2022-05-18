How to Watch Jason Dufner at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Dufner looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
How to Watch Jason Dufner at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Dufner's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Dufner has finished below par once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Dufner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
