How to Watch Jason Dufner at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Dufner enters play in Toronto, Canada trying for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
How to Watch Jason Dufner at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Dufner's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Dufner has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Dufner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
