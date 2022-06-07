How to Watch Jason Dufner at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Dufner enters play in Toronto, Canada trying for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

How to Watch Jason Dufner at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Dufner's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Dufner has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Dufner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.