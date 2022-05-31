Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Dufner looks to improve upon his 37th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.
How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dufner's Statistics
- Dufner has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Dufner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- In Dufner's last nine events at Muirfield Village GC, he's won once. He's also ended up among the top 10 on two occasions, and his average finish at the course is 28th.
- Dufner has played well enough to make the cut in eight of his last nine events at Muirfield Village GC.
- In his last appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Dufner finished 37th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)