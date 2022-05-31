Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Dufner looks to improve upon his 37th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dufner's Statistics

Dufner has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Dufner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In Dufner's last nine events at Muirfield Village GC, he's won once. He's also ended up among the top 10 on two occasions, and his average finish at the course is 28th.

Dufner has played well enough to make the cut in eight of his last nine events at Muirfield Village GC.

In his last appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Dufner finished 37th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0

