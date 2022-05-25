How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Jason Kokrak plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jason Kokrak carded a 60th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge aiming for better results.

How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club

Kokrak's Statistics

Kokrak will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Kokrak has finished below par nine times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kokrak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Kokrak won the title in 2021, the last time he visted Colonial Country Club.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +3 $0

