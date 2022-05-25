How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jason Kokrak carded a 60th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge aiming for better results.
How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Kokrak's Statistics
- Kokrak will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Kokrak has finished below par nine times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kokrak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Kokrak won the title in 2021, the last time he visted Colonial Country Club.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
