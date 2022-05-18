How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Jason Kokrak putts on the 7th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kokrak hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 17th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in his most recent competition.

How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Kokrak's Statistics

Kokrak will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Kokrak has carded eight straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kokrak has finished below par 10 times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kokrak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +3 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 53 +1 $47,800

