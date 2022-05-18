How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Kokrak hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 17th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in his most recent competition.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Kokrak's Statistics
- Kokrak will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Kokrak has carded eight straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kokrak has finished below par 10 times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kokrak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
53
+1
$47,800
