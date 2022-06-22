How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Kokrak plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

At the U.S. Open, Jason Kokrak struggled, failing to make the cut at The Country Club of Brookline. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Kokrak's Statistics

Kokrak has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kokrak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2020, Kokrak failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 67 +8 $17,724 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171

