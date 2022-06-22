How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the U.S. Open, Jason Kokrak struggled, failing to make the cut at The Country Club of Brookline. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 in Cromwell, Connecticut.
How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Kokrak's Statistics
- Kokrak has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kokrak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2020, Kokrak failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
67
+8
$17,724
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
How To Watch
