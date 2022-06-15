How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Kokrak will play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. In his most recent tournament he placed 67th in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting +8 at Colonial Country Club.
How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kokrak's Statistics
- Kokrak will look to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kokrak has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Kokrak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
67
+8
$17,724
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)