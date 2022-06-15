How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Jason Kokrak putts on the 7th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kokrak will play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. In his most recent tournament he placed 67th in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting +8 at Colonial Country Club.

How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: NBC

NBC Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kokrak's Statistics

Kokrak will look to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kokrak has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Kokrak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 67 +8 $17,724 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333

Regional restrictions apply.