How to Watch Jesse Mueller at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jesse Mueller shot +13 and placed 51st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Country Club of Brookline June 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open.
How to Watch Jesse Mueller at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mueller's Statistics
- Mueller has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Mueller has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+10
$0
October 7-10
Shriners Children's Open
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)