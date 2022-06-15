How to Watch Jesse Mueller at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jesse Mueller, a volunteer assistant for GCU's golf team, qualified for the PGA Championship. Tempimagepeomct

Jesse Mueller shot +13 and placed 51st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Country Club of Brookline June 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open.

How to Watch Jesse Mueller at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Mueller's Statistics

Mueller has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Mueller has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +10 $0 October 7-10 Shriners Children's Open MC +1 $0

