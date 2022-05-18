How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jhonattan Vegas enters play May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch after a 59th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the most recent tournament he played.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Vegas' Statistics
- Vegas will try to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Vegas has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Vegas has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Vegas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
4
-15
$166,500
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
