Skip to main content

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Jhonattan Vegas drives off the ninth tee during the final round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Jhonattan Vegas drives off the ninth tee during the final round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jhonattan Vegas enters play May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch after a 59th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the most recent tournament he played.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the PGA Championship

Vegas' Statistics

  • Vegas will try to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Vegas has carded four straight under-par rounds.
  • Vegas has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Vegas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

59

-12

$20,202

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

15

-1

$141,750

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

18

-7

$92,606

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

4

-15

$166,500

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

27

-7

$54,600

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

RUGBY copy
NRL Rugby

Knights vs. Broncos stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs4 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Sebastian Baez at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
May 15, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) forward Johnny Gaudreau (13) and forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrate the overtime win over the Dallas Stars in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 14, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 14, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Kwadwo Opoku (22) falls into Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) in the first half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rapids defender Gustavo Vallecilla (24) controls the ball against Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (11) in the second half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
maxresdefault
entertainment

How to Watch Kingdom Business Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas11 hours ago
USATSI_18274730
MLS

How to Watch Timbers at Earthquakes

By Christine Brown11 hours ago
USATSI_18228418
MLS

How to Watch Austin FC at Los Angeles FC

By Christine Brown11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy