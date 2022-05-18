How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Jhonattan Vegas drives off the ninth tee during the final round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jhonattan Vegas enters play May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch after a 59th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the most recent tournament he played.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vegas' Statistics

Vegas will try to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Vegas has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Vegas has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Vegas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 4 -15 $166,500 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600

Regional restrictions apply.