How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Jhonattan Vegas and Francesco Molinari play the 12th green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Pga Memorial Tournament Final Round

In his most recent tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Jhonattan Vegas ended the weekend at +2, good for a 37th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the RBC Canadian Open

  • Date: June 9-12, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Toronto, Canada
  • Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Vegas' Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Vegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

37

+2

$51,000

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+12

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

59

-12

$20,202

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

15

-1

$141,750

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

18

-7

$92,606

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

RBC Canadian Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
