How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Jhonattan Vegas ended the weekend at +2, good for a 37th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 trying for a better finish.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Vegas' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Vegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+12
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
(Try Now)