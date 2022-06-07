How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Jhonattan Vegas and Francesco Molinari play the 12th green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Pga Memorial Tournament Final Round

In his most recent tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Jhonattan Vegas ended the weekend at +2, good for a 37th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Vegas' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Vegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +12 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606

