Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Jhonattan Vegas plays his shot off the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jhonattan Vegas had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2019, missing the cut. The No. 98 player in golf looks for better results this time around at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Vegas' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Vegas has an average finish of 48th at this course.

In his last five attempts at this course, he's made the cut twice.

Vegas failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +12 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 4 -15 $166,500

