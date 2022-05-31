Skip to main content

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Jhonattan Vegas plays his shot off the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Jhonattan Vegas plays his shot off the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jhonattan Vegas had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2019, missing the cut. The No. 98 player in golf looks for better results this time around at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Vegas' Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
  • Vegas has an average finish of 48th at this course.
  • In his last five attempts at this course, he's made the cut twice.
  • Vegas failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+12

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

59

-12

$20,202

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

15

-1

$141,750

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

18

-7

$92,606

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

4

-15

$166,500

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NCAA GOLF
College Golf

NCAA Championship: Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina19 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; William McGirt plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Camilo Villegas acknowledges the fans applause after his made putt at the ninth hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Camilo Villegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Nick Watney at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy