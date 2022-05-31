How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jhonattan Vegas had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2019, missing the cut. The No. 98 player in golf looks for better results this time around at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Vegas' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Vegas has an average finish of 48th at this course.
- In his last five attempts at this course, he's made the cut twice.
- Vegas failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+12
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
4
-15
$166,500
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)