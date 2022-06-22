How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jhonattan Vegas looks for better results in the 2022 Travelers Championship after he finished 24th shooting -11 in this tournament a year ago at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Vegas' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Vegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time Vegas golfed this course (2020), he placed 24th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+12
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)