Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Jhonattan Vegas plays his shot off the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jhonattan Vegas will appear May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his most recent tournament he placed 18th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Vegas' Statistics

Vegas has made the cut in three straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Vegas has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Vegas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Vegas struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 4 -15 $166,500 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 42 +3 $27,600

