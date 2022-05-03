How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jhonattan Vegas will appear May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his most recent tournament he placed 18th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Vegas' Statistics
- Vegas has made the cut in three straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Vegas has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Vegas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Vegas struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
4
-15
$166,500
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)