How to Watch Jim Furyk at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 28th in this tournament a year ago, Jim Furyk has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts June 16-19.
How to Watch Jim Furyk at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Furyk's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Furyk has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last eight rounds, Furyk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+9
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
42
-9
$27,375
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
