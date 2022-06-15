How to Watch Jim Furyk at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 6, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Jim Furyk putts on the 6th hole during the first round of the 2020 PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 28th in this tournament a year ago, Jim Furyk has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts June 16-19.

How to Watch Jim Furyk at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Furyk's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Furyk has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last eight rounds, Furyk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +9 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 42 -9 $27,375

