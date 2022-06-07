How to Watch Jim Herman at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jim Herman plays from the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Jim Herman missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Jim Herman at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Herman's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Herman has finished below par three times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Herman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 56 -1 $18,480 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 71 +6 $17,372 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.