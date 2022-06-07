How to Watch Jim Herman at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Jim Herman missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Herman's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Herman has finished below par three times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Herman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
56
-1
$18,480
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
71
+6
$17,372
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
