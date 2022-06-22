How to Watch Jim Herman at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jim Herman looks for better results in the 2022 Travelers Championship after he finished 25th shooting -6 in this tournament a year ago at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Jim Herman at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Herman's Statistics
- Herman has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Herman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- Herman last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and placed 25th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
56
-1
$18,480
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
71
+6
$17,372
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)