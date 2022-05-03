How to Watch Jim Herman at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jim Herman hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Harbour Town Golf Links following a 56th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina his last time in competition.
How to Watch Jim Herman at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
Herman's Statistics
- Herman has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Herman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Herman didn't shoot well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
56
-1
$18,480
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
71
+6
$17,372
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
