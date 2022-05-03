How to Watch Jim Herman at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jim Herman chips onto the 18th green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Herman hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Harbour Town Golf Links following a 56th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina his last time in competition.

How to Watch Jim Herman at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Herman's Statistics

Herman has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Herman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Herman didn't shoot well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 56 -1 $18,480 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 71 +6 $17,372 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0

